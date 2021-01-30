Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $47.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $87,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock worth $289,892,998 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.