Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.71. 321,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,678,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYBX. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. Analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.