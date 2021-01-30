The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

WEGRY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of WEGRY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 7,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

