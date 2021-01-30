Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Buys $245,250.00 in Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TBK stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,930. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $64.30.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

