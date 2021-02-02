-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.08). Aspen Group reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other news, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $176,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,299.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $416,384.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,769.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,466 shares of company stock valued at $835,295. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aspen Group by 554.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aspen Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPU stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,269. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.99 million, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.