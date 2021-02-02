-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021

Analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.08). Aspen Group reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other news, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $176,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,299.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $416,384.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,769.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,466 shares of company stock valued at $835,295. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aspen Group by 554.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aspen Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPU stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,269. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.99 million, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.