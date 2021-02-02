-$0.16 EPS Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Venus Concept reported earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 104.71% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERO. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Venus Concept by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 28,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.