10,600 Shares in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 329,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 141,195 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 164,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SP Plus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

SP Plus stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $671.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. Equities analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.