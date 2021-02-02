1,117 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.11. 48,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,027. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

