1,790 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 68.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $326.18. 489,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,550,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $330.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.09.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

