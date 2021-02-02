207 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2,433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 256,932 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 266,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,463,000 after purchasing an additional 180,433 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,907,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,117,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

QDEL opened at $254.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $306.72.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

