2,920 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 51,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 21,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

