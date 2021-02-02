400 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $39.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,940.79. 63,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,050. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,781.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,646.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,475 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

