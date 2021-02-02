404 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,367 shares of company stock worth $30,488,201 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $558.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $537.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.36. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 158.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

