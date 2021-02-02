42,339 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after buying an additional 2,169,382 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 836.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,308 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in SLM by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,628,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SLM by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

