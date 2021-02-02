500 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BKH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

