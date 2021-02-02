500 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Purchased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,789.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,291 shares of company stock worth $4,684,852. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSD opened at $95.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average is $95.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $105.89.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

