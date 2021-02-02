6,164 Shares in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,164 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Total by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE:TOT opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Total Se has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.74%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

