695,000 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,286,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $3,968,000.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.93. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $381.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

