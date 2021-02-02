ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after buying an additional 134,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,506 shares of company stock worth $2,218,094. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

