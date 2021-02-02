Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Insider Sells $28,844.46 in Stock

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADMS opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $193.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,357,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

