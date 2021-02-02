AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AHCO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

NASDAQ AHCO traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 81,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -646.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $52,601,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,652,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in AdaptHealth by 23.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 295.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 1,090,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $18,912,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 375,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

