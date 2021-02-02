Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Bender Robert & Associates’ 8th Largest Position

Bender Robert & Associates raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,794 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 3.6% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,794 shares of company stock worth $40,489,167 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $14.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.53. 104,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $232.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

