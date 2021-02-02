Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.92-3.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.105-1.126 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of ATGE stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 498,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,461. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

