Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives $49.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. 86 Research started coverage on Agora in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Agora alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agora by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth about $17,802,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. Agora has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $81.48.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. Research analysts predict that Agora will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.