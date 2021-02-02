Agrolot Market Cap Reaches $8,875.15 (AGLT)

Agrolot (CURRENCY:AGLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Agrolot has traded flat against the US dollar. Agrolot has a total market cap of $8,875.15 and approximately $38.00 worth of Agrolot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrolot token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00048561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00141924 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00065813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00251310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00037224 BTC.

About Agrolot

Agrolot’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,751,539 tokens. Agrolot’s official Twitter account is @agrolot and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrolot is agrolot.io . Agrolot’s official message board is steemit.com/@agrolot

