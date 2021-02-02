Aion Price Reaches $0.0731 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $35.63 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,745.65 or 1.00127478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.47 or 0.00995720 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00303591 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00187103 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001615 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00032958 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.