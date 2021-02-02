Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

ALYA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

Alithya Group stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 36,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $5.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,274,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.50% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

