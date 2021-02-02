Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.94 million.
ALGM stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. 645,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,051. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.73.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
