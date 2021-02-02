Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.94 million.

ALGM stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. 645,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,051. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.73.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

