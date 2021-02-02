AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Plans Dividend of $0.17

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.05. 33,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,379. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

