AMATEN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.00 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 77.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One AMATEN token can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AMATEN has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. AMATEN has a market cap of $219,105.79 and $38.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00048561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00141924 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00065813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00251310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00037224 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 tokens. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

