Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,694.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,342.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,204.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,182.29.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

