Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.09-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.62-4.80 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.08. 946,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.