Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,803,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ATVK opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Ameritek Ventures has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
Ameritek Ventures Company Profile
