Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 3.4% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.54. 73,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.24. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

