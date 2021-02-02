Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Decreased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Amphenol by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in Amphenol by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,419 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,388. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $137.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.82.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.