Analysts Set Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) Price Target at GBX 125.40

Shares of Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 125.40 ($1.64).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Hays plc (HAS.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 145.20 ($1.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.01. Hays plc has a 52 week low of GBX 85.25 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

