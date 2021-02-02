Analysts Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT at $12.50

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,026 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.