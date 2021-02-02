Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,104.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 31,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.37 and a 200-day moving average of $143.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

