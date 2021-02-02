Arizona State Retirement System Has $22.69 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

ZTS stock opened at $155.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

