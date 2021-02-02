Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 32,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average of $114.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

