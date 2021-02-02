Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,789 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $145.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.33 and its 200-day moving average is $124.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.