Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Position Raised by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $30,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,706,000 after acquiring an additional 618,611 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after acquiring an additional 849,525 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,718,000 after acquiring an additional 309,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 703,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $201,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,909. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $108.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

