ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of ASOMY traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.56. 1,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631. ASOS has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

