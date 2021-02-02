Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys New Shares in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 38.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $524.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

