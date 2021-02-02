Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $63.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Several other analysts have also commented on ATLKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,629. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

