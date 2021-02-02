Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

ATVDY opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

