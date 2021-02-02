Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,203 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,062 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,817. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

