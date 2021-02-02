Austin Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $37.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $877.46. The company had a trading volume of 737,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,564,387. The company has a market capitalization of $831.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,686.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $762.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.