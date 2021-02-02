Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Insider Sheryl G. Sharry Buys 3,563 Shares

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $58,183.79. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,283.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 8,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $90.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

