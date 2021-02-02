Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIQUY. HSBC cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 178,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,083,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

